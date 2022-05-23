Markets
Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Is Rising Today

Neha Chamaria The Motley Fool
What happened

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) climbed higher this morning and are trading up 2.2% as of 11 a.m. ET.

The healthcare giant received a thumbs-up from an analyst, who sees roughly 14% upside in Johnson & Johnson stock from yesterday's close.

So what

Analyst David Risinger from healthcare-focused investment bank SVB Leerink gave Johnson & Johnson stock an outperform rating with a price target of $200 per share, according to TheFly.com.

Risinger sees two key reasons why J&J should outperform: consistent earnings growth and growth via mergers and acquisitions. Specifically, the analyst projects J&J's overall revenue excluding its consumer business will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of low-single-digit percentages and its earnings at a CAGR of mid-single-digit percentages over the next five years.

A healthcare worker putting an adhesive bandage on a patient's arm at a clinic.

Image source: Getty Images.

Late last year, J&J announced plans to separate its consumer health business -- which includes global brand names like Neutrogena, Band-Aid, and Listerine -- into a new publicly traded company within the next 18 to 24 months. J&J wants to focus solely on healthcare through its two other segments -- pharmaceutical and medical devices.

Within these segments, Risinger is more bullish on medical devices and expects sales to grow mid-single-digit percentages over the next five years. In contrast, the analyst expects revenue from pharmaceuticals in 2025 to be only around $56 billion, or flat from 2022 projection, thanks to pressure.

For context, J&J's patent for Stelara -- a drug used to treat severe plaque psoriasis -- will expire in 2023 in the U.S. and 2024 in the European Union. Stelara is the company's largest product and accounted for 9.7% of its total revenues in fiscal 2021, which ended January 2, 2022.

Now what

There's no denying Stelara's patent expiry will hit J&J substantially, but there's a lot more to this company that has analysts and investors excited. For example, sales of J&J's cancer drug Darzalex -- its second-largest product -- is booming. J&J has several other drugs and a hugely impressive pipeline with multiple drugs in advanced states of approval. Meanwhile, its medical devices business is growing steadily and was also its best-performing segment in 2021 with nearly 18% growth in revenue.

J&J, a Dividend King, also recently joined the handful of companies that have increased dividends every year for six decades.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

