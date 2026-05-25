Why Johnson & Johnson Might Be the Smartest Dividend King to Buy in Today's Market

Key Points

Johnson & Johnson is a leader in the pharmaceutical and medical device markets.

Consumers don't usually have many choices when it comes to their medical care.

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Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) runs a great consumer staples business, and it is a Dividend King. But there's a nuance to consider when you look at the stock. And that not-so-small detail is why Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) could be one of the best Dividend Kings to buy today. Here's what you need to know.

There is a lot of variety on the Dividend King list

To become a Dividend King, a company must increase its dividend annually for at least 50 consecutive years. That's an incredible feat. A company can't produce that kind of consistency by accident. It requires a strong business model that is executed well in both good times and bad times. To be fair, many have done just that, with the current list including more than 50 companies.

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There are many types of businesses on the list, including industrials, utilities, financials, consumer staples, and healthcare, among others. That said, each business has its own dynamics. For example, industrial stocks have a history of being cyclical. Given today's market uncertainty, with some on Wall Street worried that inflation could lead to a recession, long-term investors should probably think carefully before buying a stock just because it is a Dividend King.

Essentially, you may want to focus on companies with products that sell well regardless of the economic environment. The go-to is often consumer staples companies, like Procter & Gamble. You aren't going to stop buying deodorant or soap. The company is one of the world's largest consumer staples companies, and it is generally considered an industry leader. The company enjoys strong brand loyalty, but consumers can still trade down.

Johnson & Johnson could be a better option

It wouldn't be a mistake to buy P&G, noting that the stock appears reasonably valued right now and offers an attractive 3% dividend yield. However, a healthcare stock like Johnson & Johnson could be the best choice if you are worried about the economy.

Like P&G, J&J's products aren't optional. If you need healthcare, you are likely to buy the products and services you need. Not doing so could have dire consequences. However, J&J's business benefits from patent protections, notably in its pharmaceutical business. The medical device products it sells have material clout with healthcare providers and aren't likely to be easily displaced either. Meanwhile, J&J invests heavily in research and development to help ensure it remains an industry leader.

This isn't exactly a slam dunk. Johnson & Johnson's stock isn't nearly as attractively valued as P&G. For example, P&G's price-to-sales, price-to-earnings, and price-to-book ratios are all below their five-year averages right now. All of those valuation metrics are above J&J's five-year averages, which means you are paying a premium for a good business. That may not be as upsetting as you think when you consider that J&J's dividend has grown at a 5.7% annualized rate over the past decade, while P&G's dividend only grew at 2.4%. J&J's yield is roughly twice the broader market's, at a bit over 2.2%.

Of course, you could also switch gears and buy another healthcare company that's a Dividend King, such as drug maker Abbott (NYSE: ABT) or medical device company BD (NYSE: BDX). Neither would be a bad choice, but you get diversification across pharmaceuticals and medical devices in one investment by buying Johnson & Johnson. That gives J&J a stronger foundation to deal with adversity.

Johnson & Johnson isn't perfect, but it is very good

It could be a smart move to pay a premium for a Dividend King with a diversified, resilient business. That's particularly true given today's market and economic uncertainties. To be fair, J&J is facing some legal headwinds related to talcum powder it once produced, which may worry some investors. But management's ability to address that issue and continue to execute well across its diversified operations could also be viewed as an additional testament to the company's fundamental strength and ability to weather adversity.

Should you buy stock in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you buy stock in Johnson & Johnson, consider this:

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Procter & Gamble. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.