Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) standing at $160.50, reflecting a -0.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

The world's biggest maker of health care products's stock has dropped by 3.7% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 3.8% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 15, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.18, marking a 18.05% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $22.17 billion, indicating a 3.85% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.01 per share and revenue of $88.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.91% and -4.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.08% decrease. As of now, Johnson & Johnson holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Johnson & Johnson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.1. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.69 for its industry.

Investors should also note that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.66 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.