Why Joby Stock Is Flying High Today

So-called "flying taxis" are going mainstream, and investors are rushing into shares of the early market leaders.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) stock traded up as much as 14.9% at the market open and were up 8.6% as of 10:30 a.m. ET after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to "unleash" development of the company's new flying machines.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Markets taking shape

Joby is one of a handful of aerospace companies racing to bring electric aircraft capable of vertical takeoffs and landings, or eVTOLs, to market. It takes time for new designs to win Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval, but if all goes well, Joby and rival Archer Aviation could have air taxis in the air as soon as next year.

Late Friday, investors got a look at the potential market for the eVTOLs once they are approved for takeoff. President Trump signed an executive order aimed at "unleashing American drone dominance," which included a mandate that the Department of Transportation advance eVTOLs.

Within 180 days, according to the order, Transportation is to select "at least" five pilot projects that plan to begin eVTOL operations, including advanced air mobility, medical response, cargo transport, and rural access.

Is Joby stock a buy?

There is still a lot that must go right for Joby, including winning FAA certification and proving it can manufacture its aircraft at scale. And Joby already had several customers lined up, including a high-profile deal announced last week with Saudi Arabia to distribute its aircraft there.

Still, the executive order points to the potential of these aircraft to disrupt existing technologies.

Joby carries a market capitalization of more than $7 billion, a lot for a pre-revenue company. But the potential is there. For investors excited about the technology and willing to carry some risk in a diversified portfolio, Joby looks like the leader of the eVTOL pack.

Should you invest $1,000 in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $669,517!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $868,615!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 792% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 173% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Lou Whiteman has positions in Joby Aviation. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.