Why Joby Aviation Stock Was Pulling Back Today

Key Points

Joby sold $513 million of stock last night at a price of $16.85 per share.

The offering price was 11% below where the stock closed yesterday.

Joby's revenue is still negligible, meaning the company will have to raise money to fund its investments.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) were moving lower today after the maker of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles held a follow-on stock offering last night.

Investors tend to dislike being diluted by additional equity offerings, and the offering also seemed to price lower than the company was aiming for.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As of 10:48 a.m. ET, the stock was down 11.1% on the news.

Joby loses altitude

After the market closed yesterday, Joby filed to sell $500 million in stock in order to fund certification and manufacturing and prepare for commercial operations, in addition to other corporate needs.

The company priced the offering at $16.85, 11% below its closing price at $18.91 yesterday. The stock opened up at $16.86 this morning and was fairly steady through morning trading.

Given the pricing of the offering, the sell-off isn't surprising. The offering is expected to close on Oct. 9 and will result in gross proceeds of $513.9 million, selling 30.5 million shares.

What it means for Joby

While Joby is building momentum toward commercialization in both transportation and defense, it's still a development-stage company with essentially no revenue now. Through the first half of the year, it recorded $15,000 in revenue and $331.1 million in operating expenses. The company finished the quarter with nearly $1 billion in cash and short-term investments.

At that rate, Joby clearly needs to subsidize its investments with outside funding, so the $513 million capital raise makes sense. The company is not expected to generate significant revenue until at least next year.

Though investors may not like the dilution, it's one of the trade-offs in investing in a pre-revenue company.

Should you invest $1,000 in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,328!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,134,270!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.