Why Joby Aviation Stock Popped Today

Key Points Joby Aviation will participate in the White House eVTOL Integration Pilot Program.

Announced in June, the eIPP will create a pilot program testing flying cars.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

Air taxi company Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) announced Friday that it will participate in the White House eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) announced back in June, aiming to "demonstrate eVTOL use cases, such as passenger transportation, cargo delivery, and emergency response, ahead of achieving type certification."

Joby stock soared 5.7% through 10:10 a.m. ET Friday in response to the news.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

President Trump loves to fly

The eIPP in question was itself announced by executive order in June, with the White House promising to "create a pilot program testing flying cars, also known as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft." Joby notes that this program "directs the Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ensure that mature eVTOL (electric vertical take off and landing) aircraft can begin operations in select markets ahead of full FAA certification," which could potentially give the company a revenue boost, and sooner than if full certification were required before operations begin.

Joby argues it has a leading position in this race because it "has the most mature eVTOL aircraft in the sector," which has flown 600 times in 2025 alone, and it has amassed a total of more than 40,000 miles of flight across its fleet. Moreover, the company is already in stage four (out of five) in the FAA Type Certification process and expects to begin test flights with FAA pilots aboard next year.

Is Joby stock a buy?

Now, don't get too excited. Even if Joby is in the lead here, this race is a marathon, not a sprint, and profits remain a long way off. Analysts who follow Joby don't expect it to report its first profit until 2031.

Until Joby turns profitable, the stock remains speculative.

Should you invest $1,000 in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,037!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,028!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,056% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.