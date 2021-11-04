Why Joby Aviation Soared This Week

What happened

From Friday last week to Thursday's close, shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) have soared 11.4% -- all on basically no news.

No matter. The Santa Cruz-based start-up and recent special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO wants to take flying air taxis mainstream in the U.S. So far at least, investors seem happy to come along for the ride.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

It remains to be seen, however, whether they'll still be excited after Joby Aviation reports earnings next week.

As Joby has advised, it intends to publish its first earnings results as a publicly traded company after close of trading one week from today -- Nov. 11. Management hasn't told us what to expect from this report, but according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, you probably shouldn't set your hopes too high.

Current forecasts have Joby losing money this quarter, and next quarter, and the quarter after that. No great surprise there: Analysts don't see Joby generating any revenue at all from its business before 2024, nor any profits before 2025 at the earliest.

Now what

Joby Aviation stock has been a bit of a disappointment to its earliest investors. Back in February, when the company first announced its plans to go public, Joby estimated its own public market value at $6.6 billion. At today's $5.8 billion market capitalization, the stock's fallen about $800 million short of that mark.

Sad to say, reporting even more losses next week probably won't do much to help push this stock back up.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Joby Aviation, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.