Why JinkoSolar's Shares Popped 21.7% on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of solar manufacturer JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) jumped as much as 21.7% in trading Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter 2020 results. Shares kept the momentum going throughout the day and were bouncing near 52-week highs at 3 p.m. EDT, up 20.9% for the day.

So what

Revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% versus a year ago to $1.20 billion, and above management's guidance range of $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Gross margin was 17.9%, at the top end of the 16% to 18% guidance. And net income was $45.0 million, or $0.93 per share, easily beating the $0.61 that analysts expected.

Image source: Getty Images.

There wasn't a lot to complain about from JinkoSolar, and the company continues to expect a strong end to the year. Guidance of 18 gigawatts to 20 gigawatts of shipments remained unchanged, and for the third quarter management expects revenue of $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion with a gross margin of 17% to 19%.

Now what

The solar industry is having a much better year than most observers expected, as both manufacturing and construction continue almost unabated by COVID-19. What investors should be most impressed by from JinkoSolar is that margins continue to improve along with shipments, which hasn't always been the case for renewable energy stocks. Management expects this momentum to continue for the foreseeable future, so it's no surprise shares are on the rise again.

10 stocks we like better than JinkoSolar Holding Company

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JinkoSolar Holding Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.