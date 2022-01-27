Why JetBlue Stock Is Flying High Today

What happened

Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) rallied as much as 5.5% on Thursday following the airline's fourth-quarter earnings release. JetBlue isn't yet making money again, but investors were excited about the company's forecast for 2022.

So what

JetBlue, like all airlines, was hard-hit by the pandemic, and it will likely be at least another year before things are completely back to normal. But investors knew that, coming into earnings season, and were more focused on progress toward recovery than they were on the headline numbers themselves.

As expected, JetBlue lost money in Q4. But the airline lost less than analysts had expected. JetBlue reported a loss of $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion, besting the $0.39 per share loss on $1.82 billion in revenue consensus.

The airline reported strong holiday demand in November and December but said that demand fell off some around year's end due to the omicron variant. CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement:

While Omicron has temporarily weighed on demand in the very near-term, we expect sequential month-on-month improvement through the quarter, ultimately returning to sustained profitability in the spring and beyond.

Hayes added: "I firmly believe that 2022 will prove to be a transformational year for JetBlue's structural profitability, as we look to restore our earnings power and create value for our stakeholders."

Now what

JetBlue expects first-quarter capacity to be down 1% to 2% compared to the same three months of 2019 prior to the pandemic. Revenue is likely to be down 11% to 16% compared to 2019, a lack of pricing power observed by other airlines as well. Management expects demand to pick up late in the quarter, in time for spring break, and remain strong for the rest of the summer. Assuming that happens, JetBlue should be able to return to profitability this year.

As we've seen over the last few years, a new twist to the pandemic could foil those plans. But JetBlue ended the year with $2.8 billion in unrestricted cash, meaning the company has the reserves needed to handle the unexpected.

The airline hasn't reached its profitability destination yet, but all signs indicate JetBlue is headed in the right direction. Investors were in a buying mood on Thursday as a result.

10 stocks we like better than JetBlue Airways

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JetBlue Airways wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends JetBlue Airways. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.