Why JetBlue Stock Is Flying High on Tuesday

Shares of JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) were soaring Tuesday, up by 17% as of 1 p.m. ET after the discount airline landed a surprise profit in the middle of Wall Street before the opening bell.

Heading into the quarterly report, the consensus view among analysts was that the airline would lose $0.11 per share on $2.4 billion in revenue in Q2. They were right about the revenues -- but instead of losing money, JetBlue delivered an $0.08 per share profit.

JetBlue Q2 earnings

Granted, that $0.08 profit was an adjusted number -- but so was Wall Street's estimate. However, the company's generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profit didn't land too far off that mark at $0.07 per share. That's still a heck of a lot better than a loss of any size.

CEO Joanna Geraghty pointed out that the profit surprised even JetBlue itself, being well ahead of the company's prior guidance. But she promised to double down on the progress already made, announcing a "JetForward" strategy under which the carrier will exit from unprofitable markets and refocus on its core markets in New York, New England, Florida, and Puerto Rico, all with the aim of adding as much as $800 million to $900 million in extra annual operating profits by 2027.

Is JetBlue stock a buy?

Granted, not all of this will happen at once. Granted, too, JetBlue is still not profitable on a trailing-12-month basis -- yet. In fact, despite Q2's surprise profit, the company still sports a one-year loss of nearly $950 million. Still, the idea that management's plan could add more than $800 million in annual operating profits to those losses suggests that within just a few years, JetBlue could be a profitable operation once again.

In the nearer term, investors should brace for some turbulence. Management's latest forecast for 2024 is for revenues to shrink by about 5%. While management didn't give an earnings forecast, a declining top line probably doesn't bode too well for profits.

Investors can always hope that the airline surprises us (and itself?) again. But for the time being, JetBlue stock still looks like a risky bet to me.

Should you invest $1,000 in JetBlue Airways right now?

Before you buy stock in JetBlue Airways, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and JetBlue Airways wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $683,777!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.