Why Is JetBlue (JBLU) Up 10.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for JetBlue Airways (JBLU). Shares have added about 10.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is JetBlue due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Q3 Loss at JetBlue

JetBlue reported a third-quarter 2025 loss of 40 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 43 cents. Lower fuel costs aided the bottom line. In the year-ago quarter, JBLU reported a loss of 16 cents per share.

Operating revenues of $2.32 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 billion and decreased 1.8% year over year. Passenger revenues, accounting for the bulk of the top line (92%), declined 2.9% year over year to $2.13 billion. Other revenues rose 12% year over year to $187 million.

Other Details of JBLU’s Q3 Earnings

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM: a key measure of unit revenues) decreased 2.7% year over year to 13.75 cents. Passenger revenue per available seat mile declined 3.7% year over year to 12.65 cents. The average fare at JetBlue inched down 0.9% year over year to $205.67. The yield per passenger mile decreased 2% year over year.

Consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) declined 0.8% year over year. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) inched up 0.9% year over year. Consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) declined 1.5 percentage points to 85.1% as the traffic declined while capacity expanded. Total operating costs (on a reported basis) inched up 0.8% year over year to $2.4 billion. Expenses on salaries, wages and benefits increased 4.5% year over year. Aircraft fuel expenses declined 7.6% year over year.

The average fuel price per gallon (including related taxes) was $2.49, down 6.8% year over year. JBLU’s operating expenses per available seat mile (“CASM”) decreased 0.1% year over year. Excluding fuel, CASM rose 3.7% to 11.02 cents.

JBLU’s Outlook

For fourth-quarter 2025, capacity is anticipated to either decline 0.75% or increase 2.25% from third-quarter 2024 actuals. CASM, excluding fuel and special items, is predicted to climb 3-5%. Capital expenditures are expected to be roughly $300 million. RASM is forecasted to be either flat or decline up to 4% from fourth-quarter 2024 actuals. The average fuel cost per gallon is estimated to be between $2.33 and $2.48.

For 2025, capital expenditures are expected to be roughly $1.1 billion. Interest expenses are anticipated to be around $590 million. CASM, excluding fuel and special items, is predicted to climb 5-6%.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -15.3% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, JetBlue has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, JetBlue has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

JetBlue is part of the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry. Over the past month, United Airlines (UAL), a stock from the same industry, has gained 5.9%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2025 more than a month ago.

United reported revenues of $15.23 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.6%. EPS of $2.78 for the same period compares with $3.33 a year ago.

United is expected to post earnings of $3.30 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.7%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for United. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

