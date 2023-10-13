Why JD.com Was Down on Friday

What happened

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) were down 3.8% as of 11:25 a.m. ET on Friday after several analysts updated their outlook for the company.

Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the stock and lowered their price target to $33 from $55. The firm believes weak consumer spending could impact JD.com's growth for longer than investors expect.

So what

JD.com was a high-growth business through 2021, but in the last few years, COVID-related disruptions have hurt China's economy. JD.com's second-quarter revenue increase of 8% year over year was well off its 36% annual average of the last 10 years. While it made up for this with improving margins, the slowing top-line growth has weighed on the stock.

To counter that trend, JD.com has invested heavily in offering lower prices. Its low-price program is resonating with customers, but Morgan Stanley is concerned this initiative might fizzle out and fail to deliver enough growth to offset the negative consumer spending trends.

Now what

There are several headwinds that are impacting retailers right now, such as rising interest rates and inflation. Investors should tread carefully in choosing what stocks to buy in this environment, but they should remember that valuations for some stocks already account for low growth expectations. This sets up a buying opportunity.

It's worth noting that 90% of the analysts who cover JD.com still have buy ratings on the stock. It is a profitable business with a vast fulfillment network of over 1,600 warehouses. Its long-term position for growth could be underestimated, with the stock trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.

10 stocks we like better than JD.com

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JD.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2023

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JD.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.