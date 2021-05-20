Why JD.com Stock Gained Today

What happened

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) gained for the second day in a row Thursday after it posted a strong first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday morning. The stock continued its rise as a number of analysts reaffirmed their buy ratings, growth stocks gained broadly, and JD.com's health division announced a new partnership in cancer management.

The stock closed the session up 4.4%.

Image source: JD.com

So what

JD.com, China's biggest direct online retailer, continued to grow briskly in the first quarter. Its revenue rose by 39% to $31 billion, ahead of estimates for a top-line result of $29.8 billion, while adjusted earnings per share increased from $0.32 to $0.38, topping expectations for EPS of $0.35. Annual active customers on its platform also increased by 29% to 500 million.

On Thursday, several analysts applauded the results, though they also lowered their price targets to reflect the stock's pullback in recent months. HSBC's Cleo Zhang lowered her price target from $98 to $89, but said JD.com's sustainable and profitable growth was being underappreciated at its current share price. Meanwhile, Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang lowered her price target from $122 to $112 to account for higher investment spending this year, but said she sees ample opportunity for margin expansion over the long term.

Also on Thursday morning, Genetron, a Chinese precision oncology platform, said it would partner with JD Health to create new cancer management solutions, starting with lung and liver cancer.

Now what

JD.com has been a reliable high-growth stock throughout its history, and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon. The company continues to invest in its fast-growing services businesses like logistics and its third-party marketplace, which are currently unprofitable, but should eventually generate solid profit margins.

That bodes well for the company's long-term profitability, and shares are already modestly valued at a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.

10 stocks we like better than JD.com

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JD.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jeremy Bowman owns shares of JD.com. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends JD.com. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.