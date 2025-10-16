Why J.B. Hunt Stock Popped Today

Key Points

J.B. Hunt topped estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Structural cost removals paid off.

The company is still facing headwinds in the macro environment.

10 stocks we like better than J.B. Hunt Transport Services ›

Shares of trucking and logistics company J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) were moving higher today after the company reported better-than-expected results in the third quarter.

Despite a challenging freight environment and flat revenue, the company was able to grow profits due to structural cost-cutting.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

As a result, the stock was up 18% as of 10:42 a.m. ET.

J.B. Hunt picks up speed

J.B. Hunt reported third-quarter revenue of $3.05 billion, which was down slightly from $3.07 billion in the quarter a year ago, but beat estimates at $3.02 billion.

Like its peers, J.B. Hunt is dealing with an ongoing freight recession due to weakness in the manufacturing sector, and tariffs have added to the headwinds. Load volume fell 8% in its integrated capacity solutions segment, a sign of those headwinds, though productivity improved.

Despite those challenges, operating income rose 8% to $242.7 million, which the company credited to "structural cost removal" as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce costs. Operating income rose 12% in intermodal and 9% in dedicated contract services, its two biggest segments.

On the bottom line, earnings per share rose 18% to $1.76, which was well ahead of the consensus at $1.46.

CEO Shelley Simpson said, "I remain confident in our long-term strategy focused on operational excellence with our customers, safety performance, and execution on the efforts to lower our cost to serve."

What's next for J.B. Hunt?

The transportation company didn't provide guidance for the fourth quarter, but the cost cuts should continue to pay off even as uncertainty remains in the industry.

Investors are hopeful that the industrial economy and the freight industry will return to growth over the next year.

Should you invest $1,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services right now?

Before you buy stock in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and J.B. Hunt Transport Services wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,924!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,333!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.