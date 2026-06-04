Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Shares have added about 1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jazz due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.34, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.67. In the year-ago quarter, the company posted EPS of $1.68, which was significantly impacted by higher operating expenses.

Total revenues rose 19% year over year to $1.07 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $972 million.

Quarter in Detail

Net product sales increased 22% year over year to $1.03 billion. The reported figure beat both the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $925 million and our model estimate of $924 million.

Jazz recorded about $36.3 million in royalty revenues from high-sodium oxybate authorized generic (AG), down about 26% year over year.

Other royalties and contract revenues declined 23% to $7.3 million.

Neuroscience Products

Net product sales for the combined oxybate business (Xyrem + Xywav) rose 15% to $439.4 million. This combined figure beat both the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $390 million and our model estimates of $393 million.

Sales of Xyrem declined 16% year over year to $31.2 million due to patients switching to Xywav and the launch of AGs in 2023.

Xywav recorded sales of $408.2 million in the quarter, up 18%. This upside can be attributed to the encouraging uptake of the drug in narcolepsy and IH indications. This drug is currently Jazz’s most extensive product by net sales.

Sales of Epidiolex/Epidyolex rose 15% to $249.8 million, driven by continued strong demand. This metric also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $238 million and our model estimate of $234 million.

Oncology Products

Oncology product sales rose 45% to $333.4 million.

Rylaze/Enrylaze posted sales of $103.7 million, up 10% year over year. This figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate, each pegged at $97 million.

Zepzelca recorded sales of $101 million, up 60% year over year. This upside was primarily driven by continued uptake of the drug in the recently approved front-line SCLC setting.

Vyxeos generated sales of $26.6 million, down 10%. Defitelio sales rose more than 16% to $47.4 million.

Ziihera added $13.3 million to the top line compared with $8.5 million in the previous quarter.

Jazz recorded revenues worth $41.4 million from the sales of its recently launched Modeyso, compared to $36.5 million in the previous quarter.

Cost Discussion

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) declined 35% year over year to $308.5 million. This downtick was primarily attributed to certain Xyrem antitrust litigation settlements worth $172 million incurred in the year-ago period.

Adjusted research and development (R&D) expenses rose 8% to $172.3 million, mainly due to the addition of costs relating to Modeyso incurred during the quarter.

Reiterates 2026 Guidance

Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $4.25-$4.50 billion, suggesting 2.5% year-over-year growth at the midpoint compared with the 2025 level.

While adjusted SG&A expenses are anticipated to be between $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion, adjusted R&D expenses are expected to be in the range of $725-$775 million.

The effective tax rate is expected to be between 11.5% and 13.5%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, Jazz has a great Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Jazz has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Jazz belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), has gained 0.2% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Vertex reported revenues of $2.99 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.8%. EPS of $4.47 for the same period compares with $4.06 a year ago.

Vertex is expected to post earnings of $4.79 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +6%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Vertex. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.