Why Janux Therapeutics Crushed the Market Today

News of an analyst's price-target hike plus a new round of capital-raising were the sparks that ignited Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JANX) stock on Wednesday. The clinical-stage biotech's share price ended the day nearly 12% higher, and this was on a very good day for the exchange with the S&P 500 rising by 0.6%.

Price-target raised, new shares floated

Well before market open, Scotiabank pundit George Farmer aggressively raised his price target on Janux, cranking it nearly 50% higher to $62 per share. That doesn't necessarily make him a bull, though, as he maintained his recommendation of sector perform (hold, in other words).

According to reports, Farmer wrote that the biotech company's current phase 1 trial of its JANX007 prostate cancer treatment is rather promising so far. That said, the analyst believes Janux hasn't yet honed a sharp competitive edge and isn't yet an attractive enough target for a pharmaceutical company to acquire it.

What Janux has done, however, is push to extend its runway with a fresh share issue. After market hours Tuesday, the company said it had launched a $300 million secondary common stock flotation. Certain investors will have the option of purchasing pre-funded warrants instead of shares, and the issue's underwriters are expected to be granted a 30-day option to purchase an additional $45 million worth of shares collectively.

A promising future?

Janux said it aims to use its proceeds from the share issue "to advance clinical development of its internal product pipeline," in addition to general corporate purposes.

The company focuses on cancer treatments, which continues to be a hot area for biotechs, but Farmer makes a good point that Janux hasn't distinguished itself sufficiently. However, it's a relatively young enterprise, and those recent clinical readouts are encouraging.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $363,671 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $45,954 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $486,533!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.