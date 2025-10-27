Why Janus Henderson Group Stock Was Skyrocketing on Monday

Key Points

It has received a buyout offer from an activist investor.

That investor, Trian Partners, already has a stake in its equity.

10 stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Group Plc ›

One of the lesser-known financial stocks on the exchange was having quite a trading session on Monday. On news that Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG) had received a premium-priced buyout offer, the financial services company's shares raced to a gain of over 11%. That compared most favorably to the slightly over 1% rise of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

A hedged bet

Just before market open that day, Janus Henderson announced that it had received a nonbinding takeover bid from hedge fund and activist investor Trian Fund Management (aka Trian Partners). In combination with several of its affiliates, Trian is offering $46 per share for the company. As often occurs in these situations, Janus Henderson's share price swelled quickly to that level.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The company said it aims to appoint and convene a special committee of its board of directors to evaluate Trian's proposal.

The hedge fund owns a small stake in Janus Henderson; it first disclosed an investment into the company in October 2020. At the moment, it has two representatives on Janus Henderson's board of directors. The company said it expects the special committee reviewing Trian's offer will not include either of these individuals.

Reasons to say yes

In the press release divulging the news, Janus Henderson wrote that it "appreciates the history of constructive engagement with Trian for the last several years." That's a sign that it might already be leaning toward accepting the offer, which also has the advantage of being priced at a decent premium.

Should you invest $1,000 in Janus Henderson Group Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in Janus Henderson Group Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Janus Henderson Group Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.