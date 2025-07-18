Why Jackson Financial (JXN) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Jackson Financial (JXN) ended the recent trading session at $87.50, demonstrating a -1.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Shares of the financial services company have appreciated by 3.11% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.74%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Jackson Financial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.61, indicating a 13.35% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.76 billion, indicating a 37.28% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.14 per share and revenue of $7.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.18% and -21.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Jackson Financial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.27% upward. Jackson Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Jackson Financial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.78, so one might conclude that Jackson Financial is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, finds itself in the top 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.