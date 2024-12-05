Why Is Jack Henry (JKHY) Down 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jack Henry (JKHY). Shares have lost about 4.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jack Henry due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Jack Henry Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Jack Henry & Associates reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 GAAP earnings of $1.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.24%. The figure increased 18.1% year over year.

JKHY’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.9%.

JKHY’s revenues of $601 million came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure increased 5.2% year over year.

After adjusting for deconversion revenues of $3.7 million, non-GAAP revenues were $597.3 million, up 5.3% year over year. Adjusted earnings were $1.59 per share, up 4.7% year over year.

JKHY’s Q1 Fiscal 2025 Details

Jack Henry & Associates’ top-line growth was driven by a solid performance of its Processing revenues backed by a modest rise in its Services and support revenues. Strong momentum across segments (Core, Payments, Complementary and Corporate) contributed well.

Revenues from Services and Support (59.3% of total revenues) were $356.7 million, up 4.2% year over year. The figure surpassed the consensus mark of $355 million.

First-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues from Processing (40.7% of total revenues) were $244.3 million, up 6.6% year over year. The figure missed the consensus mark of $248 million.

Revenues from Core segments (32.5% of total revenues) in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $194.3 million, up 5.2% year over year.

Revenues from Payments (35.2% of total revenues) were $210 million, which rose 5.9% year over year.

Revenues from Complementary (28.7% of total revenues) were $171.2 million, up 7.1% year over year.

Revenues from Corporate & Other (3.6% of total revenues) were $21.7 million, down 10.3% year over year.

JKHY’s fiscal first-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $198.3 million, up 1.9% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 110 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 33.2%.

Adjusted operating income increased 1.6% year over year to $147.8 million. Adjusted operating margin contracted 90 bps year over year to 24.7%.

Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2024, JKHY’s cash and cash equivalents were $43 million compared with $38.3 million as of June 30.

Current and long-term debt was $140 million as of Sept. 30, lower than $150 million as of June 30.

Net cash from operating activities was $116.9 million, while free cash flow was $59.16 million.

Guidance

For fiscal 2025, Jack Henry & Associates expects GAAP revenues in the $2.369-$2.391 billion range. JKHY expects non-GAAP revenues to be in the band of $2.353-2.375 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.37 billion, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 7.13%.

GAAP operating margin is anticipated between 23% and 23.2%. Adjusted operating margin is expected between 22.7% and 22.8%.

Management expects GAAP earnings per share in the range of $5.78-$5.87.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.82 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.28%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Jack Henry has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Jack Henry has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.