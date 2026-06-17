Why Jabil's Stock Jumped 14% Wednesday Morning

Key Points

Jabil's Q3 revenue rose 12% to $8.75 billion, beating analyst expectations.

Adjusted earnings jumped 24% to $3.16 per share, topping the $3.08 consensus estimate.

Management raised Q4 and full-year guidance above Wall Street projections, helped by data center orders from AI and cloud computing giants.

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Shortly after Wednesday's opening bell, shares of Jabil (NYSE: JBL) rose 14% above Tuesday's closing price. The electronics manufacturing and engineering expert published Q3 2026 results early in the morning, beating Wall Street's consensus estimates across the board.

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The numbers behind the pop

Jabil's Q3 sales increased by 12% to $8.75 billion. Adjusted earnings jumped 24% to $3.16 per diluted share. Your average analyst firm would have settled for earnings near $3.08 per share on revenues in the neighborhood of $8.55 billion. Looking ahead, management set Q4 and full-year earnings guidance above current Street projections.

Five of Jabil's seven sub-segments are delivering double-digit percentage growth in 2026, led by an estimated 47% surge in cloud and data center infrastructure. Within this division, CFO Greg Hebard highlighted strong demand for networking products, especially in India's booming market.

The land-and-expand playbook

Jabil expects the AI-focused data center orders to continue rising at a similar pace in 2027. The company is building additional manufacturing facilities to meet the surge in incoming orders. Management targets a 10% capacity increase over the next year.

And the company is building its order book by boosting its importance to each new customer over time.

"We enable customers to scale AI much faster by delivering fully integrated systems across compute, storage, networking, power, advanced cooling," said CEO Mike Dastoor. "We often go in through one channel or one capability and expand the relationship by offering other end-to-end solutions to customers. We actually won our second hyperscaler in exactly that way, and we're actually winning our third hyperscaler, and the strategy will be exactly the same."

Jabil's stock has approximately doubled over the last 52 weeks, amid a steady rhythm of beat-and-raise reports. The future still looks bright, too. Landing one hyperscaler is a win. Landing three using the same playbook suggests Jabil has figured out a repeatable formula for sustained growth in the AI infrastructure boom.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.