Why Jabil Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Jabil (NYSE: JBL) were up 19% as of 2:27 p.m. ET Thursday after the manufacturing giant announced better-than-expected quarterly earnings and encouraging forward-earnings guidance.

So what

For its fiscal fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, 2023, Jabil's revenue declined 6.3% year over year to $8.458 billion, translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings of $2.45 per share. Analysts, on average, were anticipating lower earnings of $2.32 per share but on slightly higher revenue of $8.54 billion.

Within Jabil's top line, diversified manufacturing services (DMS) segment revenue was roughly consistent with the same year-ago period, while electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sales declined 13%.

Jabil's board of directors also significantly boosted their current share-repurchase authorization, which had roughly $776 million remaining at the end of the quarter, to allow repurchase of up to $2.5 billion in common stock.

Now what

For the current first quarter of fiscal-year 2024, Jabil expects revenue to range from $8.4 billion to $9.0 billion, which should translate to adjusted earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.80. Here again, most analysts were modeling lower fiscal Q1 earnings of $2.32 per share on revenue of $8.54 billion (below the $8.7 billion midpoint of Jabil's guidance range).

In light of that strong outlook, it's clear the forward-looking market was willing to ignore Jabil's top-line weakness to end its latest fiscal year. Shares are simply responding in kind today.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.