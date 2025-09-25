Why Jabil Stock Fell 9.7% Thursday Morning

Key Points Jabil's stock fell nearly 10% this morning, despite beating fourth-quarter earnings estimates and issuing above-consensus guidance for the next quarter, before closing the day slightly higher.

Weakness in automotive, healthcare, and consumer products segments offset the impressive artificial intelligence (AI) growth story that investors wanted to hear.

The stock is still up 86% over the past year even after Thursday's correction, suggesting this is more of a reality check than a disaster.

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) stumbled on Thursday, bottoming out at a 9.7% price dip just after 10 a.m. ET before ending the day down 6.7%. The circuit board and electronics manufacturer posted fourth-quarter results for fiscal year 2025 early in the morning, easily beating Wall Street's consensus estimates and setting next-quarter guidance comfortably above the current Street view.

When good news meets a grumpy market

Jabil crushed Q4 targets and issued bullish guidance for the next period, but the stock plummeted anyway. Management even spent a large chunk of the earnings call discussing the company's use of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to make the manufacturing process more efficient. AI-related sales are expected to rise 25% next year.

That report checked lots of bullish boxes, and Jabil's stock fell anyway. What's going on?

Well, Jabil approached this report with a full head of steam, having gained 99.6% in 52 weeks as of Wednesday night. The stock traded at a lofty 43.7 times trailing earnings. The reported results were impressive, but apparently not enough to support Jabil at these nosebleed-inducing levels.

Furthermore, Jabil's explosive AI growth was undermined by weak results in other areas. Sales to the automotive market fell 5% year over year, healthcare revenues only increased by 4%, and connected living sales plunged 27%. Those are scary numbers if investors expect high growth across the board.

Oh, and the 25% AI growth target in 2026 is less impressive next to an 80% jump in 2025. The rocket-ship part of this surge seems to be over.

Not exactly a bargain-bin situation

So Jabil's bears found some substantial support in this report, but the price dip is relative to a long uptrend. After today's drop, the stock is still up by 86% over the last year.

The quick price correction didn't make Jabil's stock extremely cheap, either. It trades at 41 times trailing earnings today. That's a lot for a traditional manufacturer that's just getting its feet wet in the high-octane AI pool.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

