Why Jabil (JBL) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $147.58, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 5.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Jabil in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.28, reflecting a 20.63% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.98 billion, reflecting a 3.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.93 per share and a revenue of $27.82 billion, indicating changes of +5.18% and -3.68%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% lower. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Jabil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.06.

Meanwhile, JBL's PEG ratio is currently 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

