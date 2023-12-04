Why Jabil (JBL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The latest trading session saw Jabil (JBL) ending at $115.35, denoting a -1.33% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.84%.

Shares of the electronics manufacturer have depreciated by 8.95% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.62%.

The upcoming earnings release of Jabil will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.54, up 9.96% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.44 billion, indicating a 12.37% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.09 per share and a revenue of $31.17 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.33% and -10.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Jabil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.41% lower. As of now, Jabil holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Jabil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.86. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.86.

We can additionally observe that JBL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

