Why It’s Time to Retire the 60/40 Portfolio

In the Financial Times, David Thorpe covered comments from John Roe, the head of multi-asset investing at Legal and General Investment Management, about why investors need to move past the 60/40 portfolio. Until recently, the 60/40 model portfolio was considered the gold standard based on the notion that stocks and bonds are inversely correlated.

According to Roe, this concept doesn’t work in higher-rate and higher inflation environments like the 70s. He added that "The idea is that if a real recession happens, then equities fall in value but bonds rise in value because the expectation is that inflation would be falling. But the reality is that in the 70s and the 80s, when we had a recession but inflation was also quite high, that inverse correlation didn’t always happen.”

He advises investors to also have a healthy allocation to more asset classes including real estate, alternatives, and emerging markets. These investments would outperform if inflation proves to be entrenched. As 2022 demonstrated, both stocks and bonds are liable to underperform when inflation surprises to the upside.

Finsum: The 60/40 portfolio has been considered the gold standard for investors. However, this is being reconsidered especially as it has shown to underperform in periods of higher inflation.

