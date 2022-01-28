Markets

Why It’s Time to Invest in Energy

Energy stocks went through a long, rough period leading into 2021. Since 2014, the whole sector has been maligned by low prices and sluggish demand. Renewable energy had stolen a lot of attention and funding and the traditional energy sector languished. However, a unique set of economic circumstances means it may be the right time to get back into energy. Oil prices have been rising strongly (a good inflation hedge), which is a nice catalyst, but almost more importantly, higher interest rates—which are clearly on the horizon—are a big headwind for renewables. Renewable energy projects take a great deal of financing and a long time to set up, which means higher rates increase costs and slow down financings.

FINSUM: Energy seems to be getting back in vogue, that said, the rise of ESG standards in debt financing might mean traditional energy projects also suffer.

    FINSUM

    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

