Why It's Looking Ugly for This Electric-Vehicle Stock

In today's video, I look at Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and share some bullish and bearish thoughts on the company's results for the first quarter of 2021.

The bad for Lordstown Motors

Even though the production of the Endurance pickup truck is still on track to begin on schedule, the company has recently announced that production will be at best 50% of prior expectations. Operating expenses are expected to be much higher than previously guided. As a result, the company is pursuing additional capital to fund the business plans. Lordstown Motors now expects to have a weaker cash and cash equivalent position than previously guided for the end of the year.

