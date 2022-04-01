Why It's Important for Young People to Be Financially Literate

For financial literacy month, we spoke with finance influencers on TikTok who are promoting the importance of financial wellness and why it is important for Gen Z to be financially literate.

Zaid Admani, also known as @admani_explains on TikTok, talked about the importance of everyone, especially young people, being financially literate and how FOMO affects how Gen Z invests and trades.

Please tell us what inspired you to get started in the investing space.

I was the guy in my friend group that was always talking about the stock market and investing. At some point I thought I’d start making videos about investing and finance, and people seemed to like my style of storytelling and explaining.

Watch on TikTok: Advice for Investors in the Past

What do you aim to achieve with your content and influence?

I want to make investing and finance approachable for normal people through my content. I think a lot of people feel that investing is scary and confusing and filled with jargons like EBITDA, but my goal is to make entertaining content that simplifies things to get more people interested in this space.

What does being financially literate mean to you?

Not being scared to open the investing app or the stocks app on your phone.

Why is it important for the next generation to be financially literate?

I think it’s important for everyone to be financially literate, but especially young people. Money is something that everyone in the world interacts with, almost daily. Having an understanding of how money works and the steps you can take to handle your money at a young age will set you up for financial success.

What makes Gen Z investors unique?

They have so many tools to acquire knowledge and participate in investing at such a young age! When I was 18 years old (back in 2010!) it was much harder to open a brokerage account or even research stocks. Now there is so much info out there. Gen Z can get started earlier in the investing journey compared to other generations. The earlier you start investing, the more wealth you can accumulate.

Watch on TikTok: Apple Skit

Is there an area of investing that you feel most passionate about?

I love investing in tech companies and growth stocks. I like the upside of tech stocks and that's usually where I focus my investments.

What do you think are some of the barriers that stand in the way for the younger generation in becoming financially literate?

FOMO. Especially over the last three years or so with the rise of crypto and NFTs. Some people might try to get rich quick by investing more money than they can afford to lose in these really risky assets. I’m all for investing in crypto and NFTs, but I always caution people on good risk management.

Watch on TikTok: Netflix Skit

What are some of your most popular videos and what do you think really resonated with your viewers?

My most popular videos tend to be skits about a popular business story. For example, a skit about Netflix cracking down on password sharing and raising prices, or the drama between Amazon and Visa raising fees. I think seeing business stories being told in a funny skit format really resonates with people.

About Zaid Admani:

Zaid Admani, 30, is a finance content creator with a passion for finance, investing, and business news. His insightful and humorous TikToks have generated over 11M likes and 300,000 followers.

