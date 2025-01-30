Why Itron (ITRI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Itron (ITRI) standing at $107.47, reflecting a +1.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and water meter company had lost 2.47% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Itron in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 25, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, down 14.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $603.26 million, indicating a 4.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower. Itron is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Itron has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.89 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.99 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that ITRI has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.41.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

