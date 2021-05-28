Why Iterum Therapeutics Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) were soaring 18.3% higher as of 3:40 p.m. EDT on Friday. The big gain came after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wouldn't require an advisory committee review of the regulatory filing for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid in treating urinary tract infections.

So what

Iterum submitted its filing in January of this year. The FDA originally planned to convene an advisory committee to review the application on June 2, 2021. This meeting was pushed back, though, to give the agency more time to review Iterum's data.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company met with the FDA on Thursday to review issues that were still under review with its filing. Iterum responded to these issues and learned of the agency's decision to scrap plans to require an advisory committee review. This decision is good news for Iterum because it's one less hurdle for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid to jump before potentially winning FDA approval.

Now what

Another major catalyst for the biotech stock could be on the way soon. The FDA is scheduled to announce its decision on approval of sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid by July 25.

10 stocks we like better than Iterum Therapeutics plc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Iterum Therapeutics plc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.