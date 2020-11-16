Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 20th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of December.

Ryder System's next dividend payment will be US$0.56 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.24 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Ryder System has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of $55.8. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Ryder System can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Ryder System lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Luckily it paid out just 11% of its free cash flow last year.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:R Historic Dividend November 16th 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Ryder System was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Ryder System has increased its dividend at approximately 8.4% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Ryder System worth buying for its dividend? It's hard to get used to Ryder System paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. Bottom line: Ryder System has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Although, if you're still interested in Ryder System and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Ryder System (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.