Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase PermRock Royalty Trust's shares before the 27th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 14th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.056 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.56 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PermRock Royalty Trust stock has a trailing yield of around 8.4% on the current share price of $6.66. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether PermRock Royalty Trust's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. PermRock Royalty Trust paid out 100% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PRT Historic Dividend May 22nd 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. From this perspective, we're disturbed to see earnings per share plunged 34% over the last 12 months, and we'd wonder if the company has had some kind of major event that has skewed the calculation.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. PermRock Royalty Trust has seen its dividend decline 29% per annum on average over the past three years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Is PermRock Royalty Trust worth buying for its dividend? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but PermRock Royalty Trust is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Although, if you're still interested in PermRock Royalty Trust and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, PermRock Royalty Trust has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

