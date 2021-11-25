Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Permian Basin Royalty Trust's shares before the 29th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 14th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.023 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current stock price of $9.27. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Permian Basin Royalty Trust's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Permian Basin Royalty Trust paid out 98% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PBT Historic Dividend November 25th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Permian Basin Royalty Trust's earnings per share have dropped 10% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Permian Basin Royalty Trust's dividend payments per share have declined at 17% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth buying for its dividend? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Permian Basin Royalty Trust is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. Permian Basin Royalty Trust doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

So if you're still interested in Permian Basin Royalty Trust despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

