Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 6th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of November.

PCTEL's next dividend payment will be US$0.055 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.22 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PCTEL has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current stock price of $5.1. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether PCTEL can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year, PCTEL paid out 110% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 44% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while PCTEL's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PCTI Historic Dividend November 2nd 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's not ideal to see PCTEL's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.6% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. PCTEL has delivered an average of 7.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. PCTEL is already paying out 110% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

Is PCTEL an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 110% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in PCTEL's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of PCTEL don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for PCTEL you should be aware of.

