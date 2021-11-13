Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Park-Ohio Holdings' shares on or after the 18th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.13 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.50 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Park-Ohio Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of $23.75. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Park-Ohio Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Park-Ohio Holdings reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Park-Ohio Holdings paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Park-Ohio Holdings reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Park-Ohio Holdings's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were eight years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

Final Takeaway

Is Park-Ohio Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making, especially given that the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Park-Ohio Holdings don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Park-Ohio Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

