Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 22nd of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of February.

Kaiser Aluminum's next dividend payment will be US$0.72 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.68 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kaiser Aluminum has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of $102.98. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kaiser Aluminum's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, Kaiser Aluminum paid out 345% of its profit to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is not sustainable behaviour and requires a closer look on behalf of the purchaser. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 25% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's good to see that while Kaiser Aluminum's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:KALU Historic Dividend January 18th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Kaiser Aluminum's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 28% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Kaiser Aluminum is already paying out 345% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Kaiser Aluminum? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 345% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. However, the cash payout ratio was much lower - good news from a dividend perspective - which makes us wonder why there is such a mis-match between income and cashflow. It's not that we think Kaiser Aluminum is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Kaiser Aluminum as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, we've found 6 warning signs for Kaiser Aluminum (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

