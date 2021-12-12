Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) For Its Upcoming Dividend

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase J & J Snack Foods' shares on or after the 17th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.63 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.53 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, J & J Snack Foods has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price of $145.71. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 83% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether J & J Snack Foods generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The company paid out 93% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

While J & J Snack Foods's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to J & J Snack Foods's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:JJSF Historic Dividend December 12th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see J & J Snack Foods's earnings per share have dropped 6.5% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. J & J Snack Foods has delivered 18% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. J & J Snack Foods is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Is J & J Snack Foods an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? J & J Snack Foods had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. Bottom line: J & J Snack Foods has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in J & J Snack Foods despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for J & J Snack Foods and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

