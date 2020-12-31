Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 5th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of January.

Hurco Companies's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.52 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hurco Companies has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price of $30. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Hurco Companies reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Hurco Companies didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:HURC Historic Dividend January 1st 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Hurco Companies was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hurco Companies has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Hurco Companies for the upcoming dividend? It's hard to get used to Hurco Companies paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. Worse, the dividend was not well covered by cash flow. Bottom line: Hurco Companies has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Hurco Companies. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Hurco Companies that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

