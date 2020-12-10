Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 15th of December in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of January.

Guess''s next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.45 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Guess' stock has a trailing yield of around 2.3% on the current share price of $19.24. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Guess' can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Guess' paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Guess' didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It paid out 5.3% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:GES Historic Dividend December 10th 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Guess' reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Guess' has seen its dividend decline 3.5% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Guess' for the upcoming dividend? It's hard to get used to Guess' paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Although, if you're still interested in Guess' and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Guess' (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

