Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Five Star Bancorp investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.60 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Five Star Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current stock price of $29.39. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Five Star Bancorp paid out 130% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. As a result, it's definitely disappointing to see that earnings per share have declined 7.1% over the past year.

Five Star Bancorp also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Unfortunately Five Star Bancorp has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Is Five Star Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are in decline and Five Star Bancorp is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. It's not that we hate the business, but we feel that these characeristics are not desirable for investors seeking a reliable dividend stock to own for the long term. Five Star Bancorp doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering Five Star Bancorp as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example - Five Star Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

