Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 25th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of December.

First BanCorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.05 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First BanCorp has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current stock price of $8.13. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether First BanCorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. First BanCorp paid out 50% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:FBP Historic Dividend November 20th 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. First BanCorp's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 27% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. First BanCorp has delivered an average of 29% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy First BanCorp for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. First BanCorp doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering First BanCorp as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example - First BanCorp has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

