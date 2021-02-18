Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 24th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of March.

Falcon Minerals's next dividend payment will be US$0.075 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.10 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Falcon Minerals has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of $4.12. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Falcon Minerals distributed an unsustainably high 193% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (55%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's good to see that while Falcon Minerals's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Falcon Minerals's earnings per share plummeted 76% over the past year,which is rarely good news for the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Falcon Minerals has seen its dividend decline 67% per annum on average over the past two years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Falcon Minerals an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. Additionally, Falcon Minerals is paying out quite a high percentage of its earnings, and more than half its cash flow, so it's hard to evaluate whether the company is reinvesting enough in its business to improve its situation. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in Falcon Minerals and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Falcon Minerals (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

