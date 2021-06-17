Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase CMC Materials' shares before the 22nd of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.46 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.84 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CMC Materials stock has a trailing yield of around 1.2% on the current share price of $153.62. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. CMC Materials reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 25% of its cash flow last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CCMP Historic Dividend June 17th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. CMC Materials was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. CMC Materials has delivered an average of 21% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Is CMC Materials worth buying for its dividend? It's hard to get used to CMC Materials paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of CMC Materials.

Although, if you're still interested in CMC Materials and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for CMC Materials (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

