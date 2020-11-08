Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 13th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

CF Industries Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CF Industries Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 4.4% on the current share price of $27.33. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year CF Industries Holdings paid out 91% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 28% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's good to see that while CF Industries Holdings's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CF Historic Dividend November 9th 2020

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. CF Industries Holdings's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 25% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, CF Industries Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 31% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. CF Industries Holdings is already paying out 91% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy CF Industries Holdings for the upcoming dividend? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 91% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. However, the cash payout ratio was much lower - good news from a dividend perspective - which makes us wonder why there is such a mis-match between income and cashflow. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of CF Industries Holdings.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of CF Industries Holdings don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with CF Industries Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

