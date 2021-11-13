Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase CB Financial Services' shares on or after the 18th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.96 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that CB Financial Services has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of $24.15. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether CB Financial Services has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. CB Financial Services paid out 68% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:CBFV Historic Dividend November 13th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. CB Financial Services's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 7.0% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. CB Financial Services has delivered 1.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid CB Financial Services? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. CB Financial Services doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering CB Financial Services as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with CB Financial Services and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

