Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Cardinal Health's shares before the 30th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.50 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.98 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Cardinal Health has a trailing yield of approximately 3.0% on its current stock price of $66.05. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Cardinal Health can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Cardinal Health reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It paid out 20% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Cardinal Health reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Cardinal Health has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.7% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has Cardinal Health got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's hard to get used to Cardinal Health paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. Bottom line: Cardinal Health has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in Cardinal Health despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Cardinal Health and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

