Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Capitol Federal Financial's shares before the 18th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.22 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.96 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Capitol Federal Financial has a trailing yield of 7.6% on the current stock price of $12.65. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Capitol Federal Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Capitol Federal Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Capitol Federal Financial paid out 61% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see Capitol Federal Financial's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.2% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Capitol Federal Financial has delivered an average of 4.8% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Capitol Federal Financial? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Capitol Federal Financial. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Capitol Federal Financial and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

