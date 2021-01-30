Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 4th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of February.

Capitol Federal Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.085 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.34 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Capitol Federal Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 2.7% on its current stock price of $12.42. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Capitol Federal Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Capitol Federal Financial paid out more than half (58%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CFFN Historic Dividend January 30th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Capitol Federal Financial's 5.1% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Capitol Federal Financial has seen its dividend decline 10% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Capitol Federal Financial? We're not overly enthused to see Capitol Federal Financial's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

So if you're still interested in Capitol Federal Financial despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Capitol Federal Financial you should be aware of.

