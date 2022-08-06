Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Archrock's shares before the 8th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.58 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Archrock has a trailing yield of approximately 7.5% on its current stock price of $7.69. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Archrock can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Archrock paid out 274% of its profit to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is not sustainable behaviour and requires a closer look on behalf of the purchaser. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 256% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since Archrock is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Archrock's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

NYSE:AROC Historic Dividend August 6th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Archrock's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly, but we're disturbed to see the company paid out 274% of its earnings last year. We're wary of fast-growing companies flaming out by over-committing themselves financially, and consider this a yellow flag.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Archrock's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were eight years ago.

Final Takeaway

Has Archrock got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While it's nice to see earnings per share growing, we're curious about how Archrock intends to continue growing, or maintain the dividend in a downturn given that it's paying out such a high percentage of its earnings and cashflow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Archrock don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Archrock (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

