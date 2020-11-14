Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 19th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of November.

Apollo Global Management's next dividend payment will be US$0.51 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.35 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Apollo Global Management has a trailing yield of 5.3% on the current stock price of $44.24. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Apollo Global Management can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Apollo Global Management paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Apollo Global Management was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Apollo Global Management has lifted its dividend by approximately 24% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Apollo Global Management for the upcoming dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent years. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering Apollo Global Management as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Be aware that Apollo Global Management is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

